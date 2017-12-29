Patriots' Tom Brady: Good to go Sunday

Brady (Achilles/left shoulder) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Brady -- who leads the league with a fantasy-friendly 4,387 passing yards -- took a maintenance day Wednesday to receive extra treatment from the team's training staff, but he'll start Sunday's game and should remain in the contest as long as the outcome is in question. With a win Sunday, the Patriots would clinch the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed.