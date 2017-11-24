Patriots' Tom Brady: Good to go Sunday

Brady (Achilles) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday.

The Patriots removed any potential drama regarding Brady's Sunday status by sending him into the weekend minus an injury tag. Per NESN.com, Brady downplayed his Achilles' issue Friday, noting that his absence from practice Wednesday was simply the result of receiving "a little extra treatment." Brady added, "I'm feeling great this time of year. It will be a fun week. Nothing to worry about." As a result, he can confidently be utilized in Week 12 fantasy lineups. Brady currently leads the league with 3,147 passing yards, while sporting a nifty 22:2 TD:INT ratio through 10 games.