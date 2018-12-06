Patriots' Tom Brady: Good to go this week

Brady (knee) has been removed from the Patriots' Week 14 injury report, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

Brady is thus good to go for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. The veteran QB's overall stats aren't eye-popping; his 3,342 passing yards in 12 games are ninth in the league, but Brady -- who has logged a 20:8 TD:INT ratio in that span -- maintains a decent enough fantasy floor while helming a well-coached offense with a variety of capable pass-catching weapons.