Patriots' Tom Brady: Good to go this week

Brady (Achilles) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bills.

After managing his aches and pains by sitting out practice Wednesday, Brady returned to a limited session Thursday, before ultimately being removed from the Patriots' Week 13 injury report. To date, Brady leads the NFL with 3,374 passing yards through 11 games, while having turned in a nifty 26:3 TD/INT ration in that span. Starting him in season-long formats is an easy call, while more often than not he'll justify his high price tag in DFS contests.