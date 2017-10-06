Patriots' Tom Brady: Grinds out another 300-yard effort

Brady completed 30 of 40 passes for 303 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Thursday's 19-14 win over the Buccaneers. He also gained five yards on two rushes and lost a fumble.

The final impressive stat line somewhat belies the struggle Brady and the Patriots offense endured throughout the night against a game Bucs defense. Playing without TE Rob Gronkowski (thigh), the future Hall of Famer leaned heavily on the receiving duo of Danny Amendola and Chris Hogan (combined 16 receptions for 151 yards and one touchdown) near the line of scrimmage and speedster Brandin Cooks in the intermediate passing game. He also made good use of pass-catching specialists James White and Dion Lewis, connecting with the pair on a combined nine occasions. Although he took three sacks, an additional three hits and committed a pair of turnovers (including his first interception in eight regular-season contests), Brady managed his fourth straight game with at least 300 passing yards following an ugly season opener versus the Chiefs. He'll look to continue his strong stretch against the Jets in Week 6, a contest that he'll hope to have Gronkowski back for.