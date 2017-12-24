Patriots' Tom Brady: Helms team to 12th win

Brady completed 21 of 28 passes for 224 yards, to go along with two TDs and a pick in Sunday's 37-16 win over the Bills. He also ran twice for six yards in the contest.

With the win, the Patriots will head into next weekend's season finale with a 12-3 record. At this stage, it looks like the team will be playing for playing seeding in Week 17, but that would change if the Steelers and Jaguars stumble in their Week 16 contests.