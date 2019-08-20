Patriots' Tom Brady: Hoping for preseason appearance
Brady wants to play in Thursday's preseason game against Carolina, but he isn't sure if he coach Bill Belichick will allow it, WEEI's Ryan Hannable reports.
Belichick typically has given his starting quarterback a good chunk of work in the preseason, with Brady attempting at least 24 passes each of the last six years. He'll likely fall shy of that number this August, having already been held out for the first two weeks. It isn't clear when Brady will get his first chance to practice with wideout Josh Gordon, who was reinstated Friday from an indefinite suspension.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ditch Wentz
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Reviewing Superflex mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest Superflex league.
-
Don't want to draft list
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Go Get Goff
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy Ballage
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...