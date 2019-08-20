Patriots' Tom Brady: Hoping for preseason appearance

Brady wants to play in Thursday's preseason game against Carolina, but he isn't sure if he coach Bill Belichick will allow it, WEEI's Ryan Hannable reports.

Belichick typically has given his starting quarterback a good chunk of work in the preseason, with Brady attempting at least 24 passes each of the last six years. He'll likely fall shy of that number this August, having already been held out for the first two weeks. It isn't clear when Brady will get his first chance to practice with wideout Josh Gordon, who was reinstated Friday from an indefinite suspension.