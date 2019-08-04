Patriots' Tom Brady: Inks two-year extension
Brady and the Patriots agreed on a two-year, $70 million extension Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Just one day after his 42nd birthday, Brady inked a new deal that will also raise his salary to $23 million for this upcoming season, making him the sixth highest-paid quarterback in the league. As reported by Rapoport, the deal with be worth $30 million for 2020, and $32 million for the following season. Even though the deal is through the 2021 season and the terms are agreed upon now, his salary will still be adjusted each year he continues playing per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Father time hasn't seem to have any effect on Brady, as he continues to bulk up and perform at a high level. Even after his security blanket Rob Gronkowski retired this offseason, Brady will still have plenty of weapons at his disposal for the upcoming season, most notably Julian Edelman and Sony Michel. The "Patriot way" of a balanced attack might suppress Brady's ceiling from a fantasy perspective, however, as his 570 passing attempts last year were his fewest since 2010.
