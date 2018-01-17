Patriots' Tom Brady: Jams hand at practice Wednesday
Brady (right throwing hand) is in line to start Sunday's playoff game against the Jaguars, barring any unexpected setbacks, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.
Per Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald, the QB jammed his hand at practice Wednesday after "accidentally being run into." Subsequent X-rays revealed no structural damage, but we suspect that the issue could limit Brady some at practice Thursday and Friday.
More News
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...
-
2017 RB season in review
It wasn't long ago when people feared running backs being in short supply. That's history as...
-
2017 QB season in review
With injuries to plenty of big names, quarterbacks weren't as reliable as hoped for in 2017....
-
2017 Season in review
It wasn't a bombastic year. Fantasy points were down. Touchdowns were down. Total plays were...