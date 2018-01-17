Patriots' Tom Brady: Jams his hand at practice Wednesday

Brady (right throwing hand) is in line to start Sunday's playoff game against the Jaguars, barring any unexpected setbacks, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.

Per Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald, the QB jammed his hand at practice Wednesday after "accidentally being run into." Subsequent X-rays revealed no structural damage, but we suspect that the issue could limit Brady some at practice Thursday and Friday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories