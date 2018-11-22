Patriots' Tom Brady: Knee not major concern
Brady, who was limited at practice Wednesday with a knee issue, "should be fine going forward," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Meanwhile, Michael Giardi of NFL Network echoes the notion that Brady's Week 12 availability is not in danger. That said, given the Patriots' injury-reporting tendencies, it's quite possible that the QB -- who appeared to tweak his knee during Week 10's loss to the Titans -- ends up being officially listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Jets.
