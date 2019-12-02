Patriots' Tom Brady: Late flurry leads to strong line

Brady completed 24 of 47 pass attempts for 326 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 28-22 loss to Houston.

Brady was looking like he was losing the fight with Father Time for the first half of this contest, but the ageless wonder caught fire in the second half and nearly pulled off an incredible comeback on the back of his three touchdown passes. The lack of an outside threat has certainly put a cap on what Brady can do, as he is forced to dink and dunk his way down the field these days (career-low 6.7 yards per attempt). Brady may not be the top-five fantasy quarterback this season we have become accustomed to in the past, but he is still putting together a solid fantasy year with 3,268 yards and 18 touchdowns with few mistakes (seven total turnovers through 12 games). The 41-year-old may need to go over 300 passing yards yet again in order to keep up with Kansas City's offense in Week 14.