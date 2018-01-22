Patriots' Tom Brady: Leads team to second consecutive Super Bowl

Brady completed 26 of 38 passes for 290 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 24-20 AFC championship game win over the Jaguars. He netted zero yards on his five rushes.

It was far from easy for the future Hall of Famer, who lost star tight end Rob Gronkowski to a head injury in the first half and was constantly harassed by a Jaguars front that made aggression their trademark throughout the season. Brady was sacked on three occasions and hit seven times overall, but in what has seemingly become an annual rite of winter, he elevated his play to a new level when it counted most to secure a postseason win. Down 20-10 and starting at his own 15-yard line with 12:03 remaining, Brady spearheaded an eight-play, 85-yard drive in which he connected on strikes of 18, 21 and 31 yards to Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola and Phillip Dorsett, respectively. He then wrapped up the march with a pair of additional connections to Amendola, the latter a nine-yard scoring dart. He subsequently forged what would ultimately prove to be the game-winning drive, a possession that culminated on a beauty of a four-yard touchdown grab in the back of the end zone by a leaping Amendola with 2:48 remaining. Now having punched a ticket to a record eighth Super Bowl appearance, Brady will attempt to become the first player in NFL history to win six league championships when he and the Patriots face off in Super Bowl LII against the winner of the Eagles-Vikings NFC championship game tilt.