Patriots' Tom Brady: Leaving New England

Brady wrote an Instagram post suggesting he won't re-sign with the Patriots.

The first post says, "my football journey will take place elsewhere" and the second says, "I don't know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career." It's a clear indicator Brady won't be back with the Patriots in 2020, instead turning his focus toward finding a new team. Recent reports have connected him with the Buccaneers and Chargers.

