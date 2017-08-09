Patriots' Tom Brady: Likely to sit Thursday
Brady is not expected to play in the Patriots' preseason opener against the Jaguars on Thursday, the Boston Herald reports.
The same applies to key offensive cogs Rob Gronkowski, Brandin Cooks and Julian Edelman. Brady, who turned 40 last week, is not known to be dealing with any sort of injury, but the Patriots are unsurprisingly inclined to shield him from unnecessary injury risk Thursday. On the heels of a 2016 season in which he carved out a 28:2 TD:INT ratio over the course of 12 games, Brady has a full slate to look forward to and a well-stocked arsenal of offensive weapons throw to in 2017. As a result, in most formats he's ranked in the top tier of fantasy QB's along with Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers.
