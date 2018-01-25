Patriots' Tom Brady: Limited at practice Thursday

Brady (right hand) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday.

Though Brady wasn't listed on Wednesday's estimated practice report, it's not surprising that the QB was listed as limited Thursday, considering reports that he had 12 stitches in his throwing hand in advance of the Patriots' win over the Jaguars in the AFC championship game. With no reports setbacks since then, we'll operate under the assumption that the QB's limitations Thursday were maintenance-related. At this stage, there's zero concern regarding Brady's availability for Super Bowl LII.