Patriots' Tom Brady: Limited at practice Wednesday

Brady was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a right (throwing) hand injury.

While there's nothing at this stage to suggest that Brady's availability for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Jaguars is in any danger, this is a new injury issue for the QB, which thus merits monitoring in the coming days.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories