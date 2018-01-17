Patriots' Tom Brady: Limited at practice Wednesday
Brady was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a right (throwing) hand injury.
While there's nothing at this stage to suggest that Brady's availability for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Jaguars is in any danger, this is a new injury issue for the QB, which thus merits monitoring in the coming days.
