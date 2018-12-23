Patriots' Tom Brady: Limited by Bills

Brady completed 13 of 24 passes for 126 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 24-12 win over Buffalo.

Brady couldn't get much going against the stout Buffalo secondary, as he had just 73 yards and two interceptions on his first 18 throws before finding Julian Edelman for a 32-yard touchdown on fourth down with 5:05 left in the third quarter. With a first-round bye hanging in the balance, look for Brady to step up at home against the Jets in Week 17.