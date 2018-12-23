Patriots' Tom Brady: Limited by Bills
Brady completed 13 of 24 passes for 126 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 24-12 win over Buffalo.
Brady couldn't get much going against the stout Buffalo secondary, as he had just 73 yards and two interceptions on his first 18 throws before finding Julian Edelman for a 32-yard touchdown on fourth down with 5:05 left in the third quarter. With a first-round bye hanging in the balance, look for Brady to step up at home against the Jets in Week 17.
More News
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Comes up short late in loss•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Downplays knee issue•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Throws for three touchdowns in loss•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Good to go this week•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Limited practice session Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Tops 300 passing yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16
-
Week 16 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you contrarian plays for Week 16 to try to take down a DFS tournament...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16