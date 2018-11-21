Patriots' Tom Brady: Limited by knee issue

Brady was listed as limited at practice Wednesday with a knee issue.

As Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald points out, Brady "took some shots against the Titans" in Week 10, but so far there's nothing to suggest that the QB's status for Sunday's game against the Jets is in any danger. Coming off their Week 11 bye, the Patriots continue to roster just two signal-callers: Brady and Brian Hoyer.

