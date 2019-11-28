Play

Patriots' Tom Brady: Limited practice Thursday

Brady (elbow) was limited at practice Thursday, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Brady was listed as a full participant Wednesday, but there's a pretty good chance that his limitations Thursday were maintenance-related. We'll check back on Brady's status Friday to see if the QB is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Texans or approaches the contest minus an injury designation.

