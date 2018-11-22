Patriots' Tom Brady: Listed as limited again

Brady (knee) was listed as limited on Thursday's estimated practice report, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

The team didn't actually take the field Thursday, so how Brady looks at practice Friday will be telling. So far there's nothing to suggest that he's in any danger of missing Sunday's game against the Jets, though it's possible that Brady could approach that contest with an official "questionable" injury designation.

