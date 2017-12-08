Patriots' Tom Brady: Listed as limited Friday
Brady (Achilles) was listed as a limited participant at Friday's practice.
Brady increased his involvement during the Patriots' second practice session of the week after being held out Wednesday, likely for maintenance purposes. The expectation is that Brady will be upgraded to a full participant Friday, which should allow him to enter the Monday night matchup with the Dolphins without an injury designation. Brady was first reported to be dealing with the Achilles issue in late November, but he has played in both of the Patriots' subsequent two contests without incident, completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 485 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.
More News
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Takes part in Friday's practice•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Not spotted at Thursday's practice•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Rested Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: No touchdown throws in Week 13 win•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Good to go this week•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Logs limited practice Thursday•
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 WR sleepers
With JuJu Smith-Schuster suspended for Week 14 against the Ravens, Jamey Eisenberg says Martavis...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 RB sleepers
With Joe Mixon (concussion) out, Jamey Eisenberg says Giovani Bernard can be a star in Week...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 TE sleepers
With Rob Gronkowski suspended for the start of the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg gives...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 QB sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback sleepers to target in Week 14, including Jimmy Garoppolo,...
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.