Patriots' Tom Brady: Listed as limited Friday

Brady (Achilles) was listed as a limited participant at Friday's practice.

Brady increased his involvement during the Patriots' second practice session of the week after being held out Wednesday, likely for maintenance purposes. The expectation is that Brady will be upgraded to a full participant Friday, which should allow him to enter the Monday night matchup with the Dolphins without an injury designation. Brady was first reported to be dealing with the Achilles issue in late November, but he has played in both of the Patriots' subsequent two contests without incident, completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 485 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.