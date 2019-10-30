Patriots' Tom Brady: Listed as limited Wednesday
Brady (right shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
We'll track Brady's status as the week continues, but we fully expect the veteran QB to be out there Sunday night against the Ravens, in any case.
