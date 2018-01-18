Patriots' Tom Brady: Listed as non-participant at Thursday's practice

Though Brady (right hand) was present for warmups in advance of practice Thursday, per ESPN's Mike Reiss, the QB was officially listed as a non-participant.

Brady was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday after hurting his throwing hand in what Reiss describes as a "minor collision" with a teammate. The signal-caller had been scheduled to address reporters Thursday afternoon, but that has been shifted to Friday. Per Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald, Brady is still expected to play in Sunday's AFC championship game against the Jaguars, but added context regarding the situation will arrive Friday, perhaps when Brady speaks with the media, and certainly when the Patriots release their final injury report of the week.