Patriots' Tom Brady: Logs full practice
Brady (elbow) practiced fully Wednesday.
The veteran quarterback could have his practice reps scaled back some Thursday, as he did last week, but at this stage, there's little doubt that Brady will be out there Sunday against the Bengals.
