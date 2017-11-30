Patriots' Tom Brady: Logs limited practice Thursday
Brady (Achilles) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday.
It remains to be seen if Brady -- who was sidelined Wednesday -- draws an official questionable designation for Sunday's contest against the Bills, or is simply removed from the Patriots' final Week 13 injury report, but either way there appears to be little danger that he'll be out this weekend.
