Patriots' Tom Brady: Logs limited practice Wednesday

Brady (calf) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Reiss notes that "Brady will obviously play" Sunday against the Bills, but the fact that the veteran signal caller is logging limited practice reps at this stage adds context to the logic behind the team's signing of QB Cody Kessler.

