Patriots' Tom Brady: Logs limited practice
Brady (calf) was limited at practice Wednesday.
In a week filled with high-profile QB injuries, Brady finds his name on the Patriots' initial injury report in advance of Sunday's game against the Jets. That said, there's been nothing to suggest that his status for the contest is in any danger. Through his first two games this season, Brady has recorded 605 passing yards to go along with a nifty 5:0 TD:INT ratio and one rushing score. Injuries to the Patriots offensive line are somewhat concerning, but the veteran signal caller gets a nice matchup this weekend, with the injury-riddled Jets considered major Week 3 underdogs.
