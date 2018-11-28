Patriots' Tom Brady: Logs limited session

Brady (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.

Brady was also limited at practice last week with the same issue, but he was able to play through that as well as move past an illness that sidelined him this past Friday, en route to leading the Patriots to a 27-13 win over the Jets in Week 12. With no known setbacks in that contest, we'll operate under the assumption that Brady will be fine for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

