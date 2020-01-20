Patriots' Tom Brady: Looking ahead to free agency
Brady said he is "open-minded about the process" of becoming an unrestricted free agent, Mark Daniels of The Providence Journal reports.
Asked about the possibility of playing for a different team, Brady predictably gave an evasive answer, neither confirming nor denying that he'd consider leaving the Patriots. His expiring contract includes a provision that precludes the team from using a franchise tag, but the Patriots do have exclusive negotiating rights until the 'legal tampering' period begins March 16. Free agency doesn't officially open until 4 p.m. ET on March 18, at which point Brady should be fully recovered from the foot and elbow injuries that bothered him toward the end of the 2019 campaign. His recent comments suggest retirement isn't being taken as a serious option at the moment.
