Patriots' Tom Brady: Looks sharp Thursday

Brady completed 19-of-26 passes for 172 yards and two TDs in Thursday's 37-20 preseason win over the Eagles.

Brady ended up seeing action on 39 snaps on offense Thursday before being relieved by Brian Hoyer (30 snaps) and then Danny Etling (seven snaps). Even with a few key weapons (including TE Rob Gronkowski) sidelined for the contest, Brady looked sharp in his 2018 preseason debut. Though there's some uncertainly as to how the Patriots' wideout corps will shake out while Julian Edelman (suspension) sits out the first four games of the regular season, Brady approaches the campaign healthy and capable of maintaining a high level of play while running an efficient offense at age 41.