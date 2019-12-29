Patriots' Tom Brady: Mediocre showing in shocking loss
Brady completed 16 of 29 passes for 221 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Patriots' 27-24 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.
Brady put together serviceable final numbers from a fantasy perspective, but his pick-six early in the contest certainly gave the Dolphins an emotional boost that they'd ultimately parlay into an upset. The future Hall of Famer also couldn't get New England into field-goal range when he got the ball back with 24 seconds left, completing just one of three attempts before a series of laterals on the final play that culminated in a fumble. Brady and the Patriots head into the postseason in worrisome fashion and with a complete absence of momentum on the offensive side of the ball, as the 42-year-old has now completed less than 56.0 percent of his throws in six of his last seven contests.
