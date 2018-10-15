Patriots' Tom Brady: Methodical in Week 6 win

Brady completed 24 of 35 passes for 340 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Chiefs on Sunday. He also scored a second touchdown on the ground.

The Patriots featured a run-heavy gameplan, but the Chiefs' second-half comeback attempt forced Brady to remind everyone that he can still sling the ball down the field with the best of 'em. The 41-year-old's 9.7 yards per attempt was his best mark of the season. While Brady only threw for one touchdown, he was able to give fantasy owners a second on the ground on an impressive sack evasion and scamper for his second rushing touchdown in as many weeks. The veteran will head to Chicago with a full arsenal of receiving options for a Week 7 road matchup against the Bears.