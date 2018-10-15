Patriots' Tom Brady: Methodical in Week 6 win
Brady completed 24 of 35 passes for 340 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Chiefs on Sunday. He also scored a second touchdown on the ground.
The Patriots featured a run-heavy gameplan, but the Chiefs' second-half comeback attempt forced Brady to remind everyone that he can still sling the ball down the field with the best of 'em. The 41-year-old's 9.7 yards per attempt was his best mark of the season. While Brady only threw for one touchdown, he was able to give fantasy owners a second on the ground on an impressive sack evasion and scamper for his second rushing touchdown in as many weeks. The veteran will head to Chicago with a full arsenal of receiving options for a Week 7 road matchup against the Bears.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...