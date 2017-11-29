Patriots' Tom Brady: Misses practice Wednesday
Brady missed Wednesday's practice with an Achilles issue.
It's an ailment that the QB managed last week by getting extra treatment Wednesday, before returning to practice Thursday and being removed from the team's final injury report Friday. It wouldn't surprise us to see that pattern replicated in advance of Sunday's game against the Bills.
