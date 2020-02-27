Patriots' Tom Brady: No offer from New England
The Patriots haven't reached out to Brady to discuss a new contract, Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reports.
On that note, ESPN's Jeff Darlington says he would be "stunned" if Brady re-sign with the Patriots. It sounds like an overstatement, but the point remains that the 42-year-old quarterback is seriously considering signing with a new team, or at least will listen to offers as a free agent next month. Potential suitors include the Raiders, Chargers, Colts, Titans and Bucs.
