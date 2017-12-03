Patriots' Tom Brady: No touchdown throws in Week 13 win

Brady completed 21 of 30 passes for 258 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 23-3 win over the Bills.

Brady had a modest line by his standards, as the Patriots were able to lean plenty on the running game Sunday versus a vulnerable Bills rush defense. When Brady did drop back, he often found an open Rob Gronkowski, who he connected with on a team-leading nine occasions for 147 yards. It was the future Hall of Famer's first game without a touchdown pass since the season opener versus the Chiefs, a matter he'll look to quickly rectify in a Week 14 road tilt against the Dolphins.