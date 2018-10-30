Patriots' Tom Brady: No touchdowns in victory
Brady completed 29 of 45 passes for 324 yards in Monday night's 25-6 win over the Bills.
Brady went without a touchdown for the first time in the 2018 campaign, but he still managed to top 320 yards for the third time in his last four appearances. The 41-year-old engineered a 10-play, 85-yard drive to extend New England's lead to start the fourth quarter, making great use of wideout Julian Edelman and tailback James White along the way. In doing so, Brady remarkably earned his 29th career victory over the Bills, bringing the Patriots' current streak to five straight wins in advance of Week 9's primetime showdown with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
