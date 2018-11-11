Patriots' Tom Brady: No touchdowns in Week 10 loss
Brady completed 21 of 41 passes for 254 yards without a touchdown or turnover while rushing once for no gain and catching a six-yard pass in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Titans.
Brady's club got down early and never recovered. He looked like a newborn deer on his six-yard catch from Julian Edelman in the fourth quarter, stumbling over his own feet to come up just short on 3rd-and-7. A turnover on downs on the next play was the dagger, as Tennessee took over leading 27-10 with under 11 minutes remaining. New England waved the white flag after the Titans scored a touchdown on the ensuing possession, pulling Brady in favor of Brian Hoyer for the remainder of the contest. Expect a much sharper performance coming out of the Week 11 bye.
