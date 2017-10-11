Patriots' Tom Brady: Non-participant at practice Wednesday
Brady (left shoulder) was listed as a non-participant at practice Wednesday.
Mike Reiss of ESPN.com relays that while Brady was present for warmups Wednesday, the QB "didn't participate in any meaningful team repetitions." That said, Brady is downplaying the injury to his non-throwing shoulder, noting Wednesday that he's "not worried" about the issue, while adding that he'll "be there Sunday" against the Jets. That expected outcome, however, could still be preceded an official questionable injury designation come Friday.
More News
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Nursing left shoulder injury•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Absent from Tuesday practice•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Grinds out another 300-yard effort•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Throws for 307 yards in Week 4 loss•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Throws five touchdowns in nail-biting win•
-
Projections: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Peterson's new home
Chris Towers breaks down Adrian Peterson's trade to Arizona to kick off Wednesday's roundup...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...