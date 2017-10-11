Patriots' Tom Brady: Non-participant at practice Wednesday

Brady (left shoulder) was listed as a non-participant at practice Wednesday.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com relays that while Brady was present for warmups Wednesday, the QB "didn't participate in any meaningful team repetitions." That said, Brady is downplaying the injury to his non-throwing shoulder, noting Wednesday that he's "not worried" about the issue, while adding that he'll "be there Sunday" against the Jets. That expected outcome, however, could still be preceded an official questionable injury designation come Friday.