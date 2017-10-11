Patriots' Tom Brady: Nonparticipant at practice Wednesday
Brady (left shoulder) was listed as a nonparticipant at practice Wednesday.
Mike Reiss of ESPN.com relays that while Brady was present for warmups Wednesday, the quarterback "didn't participate in any meaningful team repetitions." That said, Brady is downplaying the injury to his non-throwing shoulder, stating Wednesday that he's "not worried" about the issue and that he'll "be there Sunday" against the Jets, according to Reiss. That expected outcome, however, could still be preceded by an official questionable injury designation come Friday.
More News
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Nursing left shoulder injury•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Absent from Tuesday practice•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Grinds out another 300-yard effort•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Throws for 307 yards in Week 4 loss•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Throws five touchdowns in nail-biting win•
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
In our initial look at the Week 6 slate, we give you start/sit advice for the AFC home games...
-
What you missed: Montgomery trending up?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 6 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 6? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Projections: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.