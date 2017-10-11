Patriots' Tom Brady: Nonparticipant at practice Wednesday

Brady (left shoulder) was listed as a nonparticipant at practice Wednesday.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com relays that while Brady was present for warmups Wednesday, the quarterback "didn't participate in any meaningful team repetitions." That said, Brady is downplaying the injury to his non-throwing shoulder, stating Wednesday that he's "not worried" about the issue and that he'll "be there Sunday" against the Jets, according to Reiss. That expected outcome, however, could still be preceded by an official questionable injury designation come Friday.