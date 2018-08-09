Patriots' Tom Brady: Not expected to play Thursday
With backup quarterback Brian Hoyer taking first-teams reps during warmups, Brady is unlikely to play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Redskins, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Earlier Thursday, there were rumblings that Brady and the Patriots were closing in on a restructured deal that is expected to included "performance escalators," per Jeff Howe of The Athletic Boston. While an agreement hasn't been reached, it appears Brady will yield to Hoyer on Thursday with no need to press his luck, health-wise.
