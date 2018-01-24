Patriots' Tom Brady: Not listed on posted injury report
Brady (hand) is not listed on Wednesday's practice report estimate.
Brady reportedly received 12 stitches in his right (throwing) hand in advance of this past Sunday's AFC championship game, but the issue isn't expected to limit the QB in his preparation for the Super Bowl. While Brady's hand/thumb presumably still has some healing to do, his availability for Feb. 4's big game against the Eagles is not in any doubt at this time.
