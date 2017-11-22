Patriots' Tom Brady: Not practicing Wednesday

Brady (unspecified reason) was not present for Wednesday's practice, the Providence Journal reports.

Brady did not appear to suffer any injury setbacks in Week 11's win over the Raiders in Mexico City, so it's possible that his absence Wednesday is either non-injury or maintenance-related. At this stage, there's been nothing to suggest that Brady -- who has been off of the Patriots' injury report since Week 6 -- is in any danger of missing Sunday's game against the Dolphins, with added clarity on that front likely to arrive upon the release of the team's initial Week 12 injury designations, set to arrive later Wednesday.