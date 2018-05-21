Patriots' Tom Brady: Not present for OTAs

Brady will not be present for the opening of the Patriots' OTAs on Monday, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

While the team's current round of OTAs are voluntary, Brady's absence is notable since it marks a variation from his offseason routine in past years. The quarterback has previously noted that his decision is motivated by a desire to spend more time with his family, as well as prepare himself to be "really rejuvenated" for the 2018 season. Brady's work ethic and fitness level aren't an issue here, but he is missing some opportunities to build rapport with his teammates. In any case, the veteran signal-caller has committed to playing this coming season, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network suggesting that Brady is expected to be present for the team's mandatory minicamp in June.