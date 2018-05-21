Patriots' Tom Brady: Not present for OTAs
Brady will not be present for the opening of the Patriots' OTAs on Monday, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.
While the team's current round of OTAs are voluntary, Brady's absence is notable since it marks a variation from his offseason routine in past years. The quarterback has previously noted that his decision is motivated by a desire to spend more time with his family, as well as prepare himself to be "really rejuvenated" for the 2018 season. Brady's work ethic and fitness level aren't an issue here, but he is missing some opportunities to build rapport with his teammates. In any case, the veteran signal-caller has committed to playing this coming season, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network suggesting that Brady is expected to be present for the team's mandatory minicamp in June.
More News
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Says he plans to play•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Agent expects him to play this season•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Expected to play in 2018•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Hasn't made 2018 status official•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Absent for start of workouts•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Not bothered by Cooks trade•
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Coleman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...