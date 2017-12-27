Patriots' Tom Brady: Not spotted at practice Wednesday

Brady (undisclosed) was not spotted at the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice, NESN.com reports.

We'll circle back on Brady's status once the Patriots release their practice report, but we suspect that his absence is nothing alarming and in line with what has occurred at times in previous weeks, in which Brady used his Wednesdays to receive extra treatment for his aches and pains.

