Patriots' Tom Brady: Not spotted at practice Wednesday
Brady (undisclosed) was not present for the start of Wednesday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Added clarity on Brady's status will arrive upon the release of the Patriots' first practice report of Week 13. With no reported setbacks with his Achilles in this past Sunday's 35-17 win over the Dolphins, however, there's a pretty good chance that Brady's absence is maintenance-related, similar to last Wednesday, when the QB received "a little extra treatment" while his teammates practiced.
