Patriots' Tom Brady: Not spotted at practice

Brady (knee) was not spotted at the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Previous reports suggested that Brady was in no danger of missing Sunday's game against the Jets, but this wrinkle makes his status worth monitoring closely leading up to that contest. With Brady not out there at the start of practice Friday, Brian Hoyer and Danny Etling were the only QBs on the field for the Patriots.

