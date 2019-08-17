Patriots' Tom Brady: Not suiting up Saturday

Brady isn't expected to play in Saturday's preseason game in Tennessee, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

For the second consecutive exhibition, Brady won't be available to the offense with an eye on an appearance in Thursday's contest against the Panthers. He won't get a chance to hook up with Julian Edelman (thumb) and the recently reinstated Josh Gordon in that game, but Brady is slated to get in his typical minimal preseason run in the near future.

More News
Our Latest Stories