Patriots' Tom Brady: Nursing left shoulder injury

Brady was absent from Tuesday's practice due to an injury to his left (non-throwing) shoulder, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brady is believed to be nursing an AC joint sprain, but because the injury isn't to his throwing arm, he won't be at much risk of missing Sunday's game against the Jets. Per Michael Giardi of NBC Sports Boston, Brady initially suffered the injury in the Patriots' Week 4 loss to the Panthers and aggravated the shoulder in the Week 5 win over the Buccaneers, during which he was sacked three times and was hit on several more occasions. Brady still cleared 300 passing yards in Week 5 for the fourth time in five games, and as Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com notes, the 40-year-old previously played through the same left shoulder injury during the Patriots' 16-0 regular season in 2007, when he threw a career-high 50 touchdown passes. As a result, Brady's productivity shouldn't take much of a hit, if any, while he plays through the issue, making him a top-tier fantasy option in Week 6 and beyond.