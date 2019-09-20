Play

Patriots' Tom Brady: Off the injury report

Brady (calf) has been removed from the Patriots' Week 3 injury report.

Brady was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday, but there was never really any doubt that he'd play Sunday against the Jets. Though the Patriots have moved on from Antonio Brown, Brady -- who has looked sharp out of the gate this season -- still has the likes of Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett and James White (all capable pass catchers) to throw to. One concern for the veteran QB heading into the weekend, however, is the state of the team's banged-up offensive line.

